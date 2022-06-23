Skip to main content
Podcast: Georginio Wijnaldum Back On Loan? Klopp Wants Marco Asensio, Welcome Calvin Ramsay!

As the 2022/23 summer transfer window continues to heat up, join Ritchie, Alex and Rigo as they discuss and review all the confirmed and potential ins and outs at Liverpool FC. Listen here!

After securing deals for both Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool have completed their third signing of the window in Calvin Ramsey for £6.5 million.

(Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!)

The young Scottish full-back hoovered up impressive accolades and plaudits for his numbers and performances in Scotland for Aberdeen, 'The Room' Podcast talks on how he may fit and what to expect from the Scotsman.

Many Kopites are still hoping to see Jurgens side gain another addition in midfield, reports now claim the reds may be in for spectacular reunion with recently departed Georginio Wijnaldum on loan. With conflicting emotions on the prospect of him returning, the lads give their opinions on the the rumours.

Also linked with a potential Anfield Switch is Real Madrid maestro Marco Asensio, out of favour in Spain and seeking more game time, reports claim Klopp is a fan of the player and is interested in bringing him to Merseyside.

'The Room' trio assess whether Asensio is up the calibre of an LFC player. With his numbers suggesting he would be a poor fit for the system, would the transfer make sense?

All this and more as Ritchie, Alex and Rigo round up the most recent Liverpool FC transfer market movements!

