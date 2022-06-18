Sadio Mane And Liverpool Fans: The Love That Will Never Fade

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool has a club legend, as he moves to German champions Bayern Munich. His love from Liverpool fans has been questioned and LFCTR are here to put that straight.

When Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, it gave the fans a level of hope they had been waiting for years. A fast-flowing, exciting style of play to get the supporters on board.

With the style of football being embedded, the next move for Klopp is in the transfer window. What player can come in and be the foundation of what the manager is trying to create at this great club? An upcoming winger from Southampton.

Sadio Mane hit the ground running at Liverpool, with a man-of-the-match performance away to Arsenal. It was that game the Liverpool fans began to fall in love with the Senegalese star.

As the games pass by, the love grew greater for Liverpool’s new hero. Sadio Mane was beginning to build his legacy with The Reds. The forward played a huge part in Liverpool’s first Champions League run, scoring a consolation in the final.

It was the year after when Sadio Mane cemented his place in Liverpool’s history and in the hearts of every Reds fan. A golden boot in the Premier League was followed up with an outstanding Champions League victory.

A highlight of the run to the final was Mane’s incredible goal against his new side Bayern Munich. The winger majestically brought a long ball down to then Manuel Neuer and chip it into the net with defenders scrambling back. One of the greatest goals in the European competition summed up everything Sadio Mane brought to the club.

That was it, Liverpool supporters were besotted with this humble and unbelievable talent. No ifs, buts, or maybes, Sadio Mane was one of the best players in the world.

Having already become a fan favourite, Mane was key to Liverpool’s first Premier League victory the year after. Scoring crucial goals in the history-making season, the appreciation the fanbase had for him was on par with the best of the best they have seen wear the famous red.

A couple of years later and Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career has sadly come to an end. A new position for Mane saw a resurgence of the old Mane we were used to seeing. His form towards the end of the season guided The Reds to a domestic cup double. An amazing way to send off the Liverpool legend. Although we didn’t get the goodbye we wanted, one thing is for certain, Liverpool fans love Sadio Mane.

