Report: Liverpool & Arsenal Dealt Transfer Blow Over RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku this season but it seems like a transfer won't happen next summer.

Christopher Nkunku is one of the best players in the Bundesliga at the moment, scoring 11 goals and getting nine assists in just 21 games.

IMAGO / Eibner

The 24-year-old is also having an amazing season in the Champions League, bagging seven goals and getting two assists in six games.

This form has now caught the attention of other top European clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

RB Leipzig CEO Shuts Down Transfer Rumours

However, despite this interest, it seems like RB Leipzig have no plans to sell their attacking sensation at the end of the season.

In a recent interview with Sky Deutschland, RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed that Christopher Nkunku won't be leaving the Bundesliga side anytime soon.

"He [Nkunku] will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player.

"In football, nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan," said Mintzlaff.

"Of course, players like Dani Olmo, Nkunku or Andre Silva are very, very important pillars who can and should continue to develop with us."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook