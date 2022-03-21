Report: Liverpool 'Ready To Agree' Huge Deal With Bayern Munich Star

The arrival of Luis Dias in January saw many Liverpool fans finally believing that the Reds hunt for a final star attacker was over.

However, as per usual, the rumor mill hasn't stopped turning and the latest player to be linked is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

According to a report in Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to offer the Polish striker a whopping £320,000 per week to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Since joining Bayern Munich Lewandowski has become one of the best players in the world, winning every elite trophy there is to win with the Bundesliga giants.

Many have argued his case to be the best player in the world as he has already accumulated 31 goals in 27 league games.

Author Verdict

It seems very unlikely that any move for Lewandowski will materialize at any point for Liverpool.

He would undoubtedly add a large amount of quality and a lethal touch that the front line can lack from time to time but at 33-years-old he doesn't fit the profile of how the club are looking to build at this time.

