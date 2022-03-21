Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool 'Ready To Agree' Huge Deal With Bayern Munich Star

The arrival of Luis Dias in January saw many Liverpool fans finally believing that the Reds hunt for a final star attacker was over.

However, as per usual, the rumor mill hasn't stopped turning and the latest player to be linked is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski

According to a report in Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to offer the Polish striker a whopping £320,000 per week to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Since joining Bayern Munich Lewandowski has become one of the best players in the world, winning every elite trophy there is to win with the Bundesliga giants. 

Many have argued his case to be the best player in the world as he has already accumulated 31 goals in 27 league games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Author Verdict

It seems very unlikely that any move for Lewandowski will materialize at any point for Liverpool.

He would undoubtedly add a large amount of quality and a lethal touch that the front line can lack from time to time but at 33-years-old he doesn't fit the profile of how the club are looking to build at this time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook |

Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Venezuela during a match for group B of the Copa America, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 June 2021
Quotes

South American Starlet Name-Drops Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk As 'Best Defender He's Ever Faced'

By Daniel Izquierdo56 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target And Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' Amid Anfield Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen58 minutes ago
Liverpool, West Ham
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - April 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Non LFC

Watch: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Match Highlights | La Liga | Xavi Masterclass In El Clasico As Aubameyang Scores Twice

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Ferran Torres
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Ferran Torres Goal For Barcelona To Make It 3-0 Against Real Madrid In El Clasico

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings | FA Cup Quarter-Final

By Priyasha Bhowmik19 hours ago