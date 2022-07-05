'£30Million Would Be Light' - Former England International Says Liverpool Would Demand A Huge Fee To Part With Joe Gomez Amid Aston Villa Links

After Aston Villa were linked with a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has had his say on the possibility of the move.

Gomez struggled to command a regular starting place at Liverpool last season after returning from a serious knee injury but is expected to start discussions over a new contract during pre-season.

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson explained that the £30million talked about in terms of Villa's potential offer is not enough in his view.

“I think £30million would be light. If Villa were to even turn Liverpool’s heads it would have to be a lot more than that.

“Gomez is still a very good age. He has got the majority of his career ahead of him. He has got so much potential still to fulfil.

“Jurgen Klopp must love having him as part of the squad given the quality he provides across all the back four. He will get games at Liverpool.

“It would have to be a very sizeable bid to make Liverpool even consider it. They do not need to sell players. They do not need to move players on.

“I think a player like Gomez would cost a lot to replace. He is very valuable to that squad. There is no value in letting him go for £30million.”

The 25-year-old started to find himself on the pitch more often towards the end of last season but often in the right-back position as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His ultimate aim however will be to re-establish himself as Virgil van Dijk's partner in defence and if he fails to do so, then perhaps next summer he could be available for transfer.

