£45m Moises Caicedo Wants Liverpool Move As Liverpool Prepare For Midfield Transfer

IMAGO / PA Images

Moises Caicedo has told his friends he wants move to Liverpool with Brighton valuing the midfielder at £45m
With the January transfer window up and running, opportunities will open up for clubs to reassess their squads halfway through the season. 

Having brought Cody Gakpo through the door from PSV Eindhoven already, could Liverpool make further additions this window?

According to recent reports, that will not likely be the case. However, the club in the last two transfer windows have left things late with business. 

Liverpool Arthur Melo

Last January, Luis Diaz was brought in after Tottenham making the first move for  long-term target of the Merseyside club. In the summer, Arthur Melo was brought in on loan following injuries to midfielders, despite unwillingness to do any deals prior to the ‘expected’ injuries. 

The Reds have been linked with January moves for Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, and Enzo Fernandez but after the reports by Paul Joyce and Ben Jacobs, any deal looks unlikely. 

Are Liverpool done this window or is another late move on the cards? 

Is Moises Caicedo Liverpool Bound?

Reports by Footy Insider claim that Moises Caicedo has told friends he wants to join Liverpool and that the Reds are, indeed, stepping up their plans for a signing this January, multiple midfielders being on the radar. 

The report also states that Brighton have valued their star midfielder at a very respectable £45m, which is a price which should have clubs licking their lips. 

Moises Caicedo

After a disastrous start to the season and clear midfield issues, this signing would make perfect sense. However, Jurgen Klopp is reported to be happy with his midfield options and shut down any questions of the sort in his press conference yesterday. 

At this price, can Liverpool really ignore this deal?

LFCTR Verdict

 If these reports are true then it’s a no brainier for Liverpool to make this happen, if they don’t, then expect a backlash. I don’t believe the valuation of £45m is right but he is certainly worth the value with what we would pay for him.

You can feel the the frustration growing in the fanbase and it is a boiling point. If no move is made for a midfielder it will boil over. Moises Caicedo would be the perfect January signing that could be the difference between an acceptable season and a disaster. 

