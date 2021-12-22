£60m Liverpool Target Equals Ronaldo Record In Emphatic Fashion

Lautaro Martinez has equalled Ronaldo Nazario's Inter Milan goal tally after scoring twice in their 5-0 win over Salernitana.

The Argentine, who has been with the Nerrazzurri for three seasons, has excelled in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, scoring 11 in just 21 matches so far this term.

Jurgen Klopp called the forward 'exciting' after the two sides drew each other in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and proved that by netting his 60th in Inter colours - the same as the famous Brazilian.

Inter legend and Martinez' compatriot Javier Zanetti agrees with Klopp on Martinez, via Calciomercato.

“Lautaro Martinez is a point of reference for us and for the Argentine national team,” says the five-time Serie A champion.

“When you buy a young player, you have to try to predict what will happen in the space of three or four years. And his growth has been important. He has matured.

“The great players will always be in demand by the big clubs but I see him every day and he is happy (at Inter). His happiness leaves me very calm. He feels important.”

Should Liverpool sign Lautaro Martinez?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook