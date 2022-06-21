'A Fine Reputation' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool's Latest Signing Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday and has received the backing of Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The 18-year-old has agreed to a long-term deal at Anfield and will transfer from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4million which could rise to £6.5million with add-ons.

Speaking in his column in The Sunday Post, former Liverpool player and manager, Dalglish, believes the Scottish under 21 international arrives at the club with a good pedigree.

"Calvin Ramsay is the latest Scotsman to join Liverpool, and he arrives with a fine reputation as a player who can have a very good career.

"He broke into the Aberdeen side under Derek McInnes, and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Naturally, his form attracted attention from many clubs, and Anfield is now his destination.

"He’s had a good grounding at Pittodrie, and it’s good to see Scottish clubs being handsomely rewarded for rearing their own with a big transfer fee.

"It makes the time and money invested in their academies and scouting systems totally worthwhile."

Dalglish also believes that there is no better place than Liverpool to develop the likes of Ramsay and Ben Doak who has also joined from Celtic.

"We are never certain how players’ careers will work out.

"But one thing I do know is that they will be given the best possible chance to succeed at Anfield.

"Moving away from home may prove to be a wee bit challenging, but all they need to do is speak up and ask for help.

"In Andy Robertson, they have a Scot who will make the lads feel very welcome, and do everything he can to help them settle.

"He’ll also be happy to have another couple of Scottish accents about the club, and he will be there for them.

"If you are settled off the park, then it can only be beneficial to how you do on the park."

It will be interesting to see how the two youngsters will settle at Liverpool but it is widely expected that Ramsay will be thrust straight into the first-team squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold's backup with Doak given time in the Academy.

