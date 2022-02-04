'A Klopp Hug Is On My Bucket List' - Fans React As Liverpool Manager Meets New Signing Luis Diaz
Liverpool fans couldn't hold their delight as they took to social media after footage emerged of manager Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders meeting new signing Luis Diaz.
The 25-year-old signed for the Reds on Sunday whilst on international duty with Colombia but has now made his way to Merseyside to join up with his new teammates.
Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter.
'This man is going to be incredible'
'Besides Liverpool being such a huge football institution, Klopp's hugs could be a major reason some of these players choose to play for us.'
'I dream of a day when I'm taking the stairs and Jurgen is waiting for me at the end of it'
'Since 8 years old, im a Liverpool fan, today... I dont have words to explain what i feel when i see the first colombian there.'
'Luis better get used to those big hugs from Jurgen after each goal he's gonna score for #LFC'
'A klopp hug is on my bucket list welcome to the best club in the world @LuisFDiaz19'
