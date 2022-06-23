'A Little Bit Disgruntled From A Financial Point Of View' - Danny Murphy Outlines Possible Reasons Sadio Mane Departed Liverpool For Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has given some insight as to why he thinks Sadio Mane may have decided to move to Bayern Munich.

The two clubs agreed on a deal that could rise to £35million with the Senegalese signing a three year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Speaking to BeMyBet, Murphy explained he thinks there must be something behind his desire to leave the club where he has been so successful over the past six years.

"I think there’s very few times when a player leaves a club in a perfect storm. There’s always something where somebody is asked to leave or somebody wants a fresh challenge.

"Some people might question why you’d want to leave Liverpool, but there are always reasons why players want to leave clubs.

"He was probably feeling a little bit disgruntled from a financial point of view, because he’s been pretty low down in the pecking order in terms of the best paid player."

IMAGO / PA Images

The 45-year-old went on to say it's difficult to know exactly the drivers behind his transfer but believes he will leave with his legacy firmly in place.

"Also, it’s very hard to be judgmental of somebody when we don’t know his personal reasons, family reasons, footballing reasons to sometimes want a different challenge.

"When you’re not born and bred in a Liverpool area it’s not necessarily your dream and your ambition to play for Liverpool your whole career. Like it would be for someone like me, you would never want to leave.

‘But, he might have had a desire to play in a different league and try to challenge himself. We just don’t know.

“I think what he’s achieved at Liverpool, the way he conducted himself, the performances on the pitch will keep his legacy intact."

The focus now shifts to how Liverpool prepare to go about life without Mane but there is no doubt he will be a huge loss.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |