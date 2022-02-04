A look Into Luis Diaz's Move To Liverpool From Porto

Many people had doubts when Liverpool were linked to Luis Díaz last month for a whopping £75m.

However, it was early Friday morning when the news spread that Liverpool were willing to pay Porto a heavily reduced fee for the Colombian International.

The fee that was reported was £37.5m + £12.5m in potential add-ons. This was significantly better than his £60m release clause that previously would've been the only way of getting him.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

Díaz was Liverpool's top target for the summer. Subsequently, the deal was pushed forward due to Tottenham Hostpur's heavy pursuit of him. This shows how much the club really wanted the player and how they weren't willing to let him go at any cost.

Porto's financial difficulties meant that they needed the cash now due to them finishing third in their Champions League group, behind Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. This made the deal significantly easier as well as both parties wanted to be at the negotiating table.

Díaz is essentially a signing for the summer that is happening right now therefore anything that happens between now and then is a bonus.

Next season is Díaz's time to shine, as you'd expect departures in the forward area and for there to be more opportunities for the 25-year-old.

As things stand, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are the key forwards in Jurgen Klopp's team.

That could be set to change over the coming months with the arrival of Luis Díaz. He will need time though and has to be allowed to adapt to a new country and culture. Getting a full pre-season ahead of the next campaign will be a massive help for sure.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Players haven't always just walked into this Liverpool team as seen by Andy Robertson and Fabinho, who took several months to settle and be able to play a key part for the Reds.

Díaz is an exciting player and something the fans have been calling out for. Not only does he bring a totally unique ingredient to the attack, he brings a hungry, fresh new face to the changing room. Something that can only act as a boost for the months ahead - a massive positive.

