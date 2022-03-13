Skip to main content
Naby Keita: 100 Games At Liverpool -Successful Signing Or Not? | Brighton vs Liverpool

Naby Keita played his 100th game in a Liverpool shirt yesterday against Brighton in the Premier League. Has his time in Merseyside been successful or have we not seen the best of the midfielder?

When Liverpool signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in 2018, the excitement was felt around the club at the potential he had and the thought of him linking up with Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita

The way he can glide past players yet have such close control of the ball. The vision he uses to pay an eye of the needle pass, splitting defences apart. The ability to attract opposition players around him. Naby Keita has every attribute a world-class midfielder needs. So why hasn’t he hit the heights we expected? 

Injuries. That’s the answer. The Guinean has unfortunately been riddled with bad luck throughout his whole time in Merseyside, not only making it hard for him to cement a real place in the first team, but not allowing him to play into any form he is clearly capable of. 

Where would Naby Keita be now without the injuries? From what he has shown in the last 3/4 years, when he has played, his performances have been at the highest level. The vast majority of the time, Keita’s standards rarely drop below 7/10, a good portion of those being the standout player. 

Naby Keita

To sum up Naby Keita’s time at Liverpool, the phrase ‘what if’ springs to mind. Injuries have completely hampered any chance of seeing the player we could’ve had, which I believe was quite special. Instead, we now look at the summer and start to wonder if keeping him would be a mistake. Seeing how the season pans out with his availability will be the deciding factor in how I would like that to pan out. 

Brilliant signing at the time and no denying his ability, but due to injuries, labeling him as a successful signing would be dishonest. 

