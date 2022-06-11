'A Low-Risk Operation' - Sporting Director Claims Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not A Gamble For 'Humble' Player

Almeria sporting director João Gonçalves believes Liverpool paying such a huge fee for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is 'a low-risk operation'.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Portuguese was involved in the transfer that took the 22-year-old from Almeria to Benfica back in 2020 for a club-record fee reported to be £21.6million.

As Liverpool appear to be closing in on a huge €100million deal to sign the Uruguayan striker, Gonçalves told Radio Renascença show Bola Branca (via Sport Witness) that he doesn't see the reported fee (€80million fixed plus €20million bonuses) as a risk.

“I understand your fears, but believe me it’s a low-risk operation. If nothing strange happened, the player would be sold at least two or three times as much. I’m pleased that things are heading in that direction."

Gonçalves also believes that Nunez will hit the ground running at the Premier League club because of the attributes he has.

“He won’t have any adaptation problem. Darwin is humble, has talent, a winner’s mentality, and a great capacity for work.”

Reports on Friday evening suggested that Nunez will miss Uruguay's clash with Panama on Saturday to make his way to Liverpool for his medical and the formalities over his signing.

It could be a busy weekend for the club as they try and land one of the world's highly-rated young superstars.

