Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'A Low-Risk Operation' - Sporting Director Claims Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not A Gamble For 'Humble' Player

Almeria sporting director João Gonçalves believes Liverpool paying such a huge fee for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is 'a low-risk operation'.

Darwin Nunez

The Portuguese was involved in the transfer that took the 22-year-old from Almeria to Benfica back in 2020 for a club-record fee reported to be £21.6million.

As Liverpool appear to be closing in on a huge €100million deal to sign the Uruguayan striker, Gonçalves told Radio Renascença show Bola Branca (via Sport Witness) that he doesn't see the reported fee (€80million fixed plus €20million bonuses) as a risk.

“I understand your fears, but believe me it’s a low-risk operation. If nothing strange happened, the player would be sold at least two or three times as much. I’m pleased that things are heading in that direction."

Gonçalves also believes that Nunez will hit the ground running at the Premier League club because of the attributes he has.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He won’t have any adaptation problem. Darwin is humble, has talent, a winner’s mentality, and a great capacity for work.”

Reports on Friday evening suggested that Nunez will miss Uruguay's clash with Panama on Saturday to make his way to Liverpool for his medical and the formalities over his signing.

It could be a busy weekend for the club as they try and land one of the world's highly-rated young superstars.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Was Not The Finishing Monster We See Now' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On PFA Award Winner Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Wide Of The Mark' Fabrizio Romano Provides Darwin Nunez To Liverpool Transfer Update

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Announce Darwin Nunez 'Soon' | Transfer Agreement With Benfica Reached Thursday

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez's 26 League Goals For Benfica Last Season As Striker Looks Destined For Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica

By Matt Thielen9 hours ago
England
Transfers

Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'This One Is Big' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah On Winning PFA Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

By Rowan Lee12 hours ago