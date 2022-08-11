Skip to main content

'A Really Good Player' - Burnley Boss Vincent Kompany Reveals His Interest In Liverpool Defender Amid Loan Talk

Newly appointed Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed his interest in Liverpool's young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg amid rumours the Lancashire club are ready to make an offer. 

Van den Berg joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle back in June 2019 for a fee of £1.3 million, which in time could potentially rise up to around £4.4 million if all agreed clauses are indeed activated. 

Sepp van den Berg

The 20-year-old centre-back enjoyed a productive stint with local Championship club Preston North End last season, making a total of 50 appearances for the The Lilywhites.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo there has been a lot of recent talk linking the player with a move back to the English Football League for another loan spell; this time with Championship outfit Burnley. 

However, despite all the talk surrounding the Dutchman moving to the Clarets, Kompany has kept his cards rather close to his chest and not commented over the Liverpool man - until now.  

Sepp Van Den Berg

“We’re talking about another club’s player," said the former Manchester City defender during his press conference ahead of Burnley's clash with Watford on Friday night. 

''All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we’ve already got and the game time, making sure that we’re strong enough. 

"If I follow the progress of our team I think it’s fair to say we have been defending well in our own way." 

It seems rather likely a loan bid will be issued for van den Berg with Burnley recently having lost vital defenders Nathan Collins and James Tarkowski to the Top Flight. 

