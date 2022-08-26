'A Really Top Midfielder' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Will Be Targetting New Signing

A former international manager believes that Liverpool will be targetting a 'really top midfield player' prior to the transfer window closing next week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has much publicised midfield issues and is currently missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury.

That has led to speculation linking Liverpool to a whole host of midfield players although Klopp has remained firm in his stance that Liverpool will not panic buy.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish told Football Insider he thinks Liverpool do have problems in that area and Klopp will be looking to bring in a 'really top midfield player'.

“We know Liverpool won’t be at the bottom of the Premier League for long but they do seem to have a midfield problem.

“They don’t have the consistency of picking the same three top-class players in there. There has been changing of the guard with Henderson being on the bench.

“He can affect the game when he comes on but you know he won’t last forever. There are a couple of others who are not top Premier League midfield players.

“You would think Klopp would be in the market for a really top midfield player.”

McLeish shares the view of many experts in the game and Liverpool supporters but the Anfield hierarchy have proved time and time again they will not be rushed into transfers.

