Skip to main content

'A Really Top Midfielder' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Will Be Targetting New Signing

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former international manager believes that Liverpool will be targetting a 'really top midfield player' prior to the transfer window closing next week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has much publicised midfield issues and is currently missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury.

Thiago

That has led to speculation linking Liverpool to a whole host of midfield players although Klopp has remained firm in his stance that Liverpool will not panic buy.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish told Football Insider he thinks Liverpool do have problems in that area and Klopp will be looking to bring in a 'really top midfield player'.

“We know Liverpool won’t be at the bottom of the Premier League for long but they do seem to have a midfield problem.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They don’t have the consistency of picking the same three top-class players in there. There has been changing of the guard with Henderson being on the bench.

“He can affect the game when he comes on but you know he won’t last forever. There are a couple of others who are not top Premier League midfield players.

“You would think Klopp would be in the market for a really top midfield player.”

LFCTR Verdict

McLeish shares the view of many experts in the game and Liverpool supporters but the Anfield hierarchy have proved time and time again they will not be rushed into transfers.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'I Can’t See Liverpool Not Challenging for the Premier League' - Paul Ince Has His Say

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'Every Chance Liverpool Will Sign A Midfielder' - Pundit Believes Transfer Is Possible

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I’d Take Haaland Over Nunez All Day Long' - Pundit Makes Call On Nunez

By Matty Orme
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Liverpool Haven’t Replaced Him' - Former Midfielder’s View on Mane Departure

By Matty Orme
Kelleher Carabao Cup
Articles

One Direction Star's Funny Instagram Post After Liverpool Carabao Cup Draw

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Articles

Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers

By Damon Carr
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

Van Dijk and Joel Matip Are the 'Best Partnership' for Liverpool Claims Former Midfielder

By Matty Orme