'A Sign Salah Is On His Way Out' - Former Player On The Liverpool Striker And Raphinha Interest

Liverpool's reported interest in Leeds United's Raphinha could be a sign that the Reds are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah according to former Everton player Kevin Campbell.

Links to Raphinha are not going away and his Brazilian teammate Fabinho even admitted he expected the 24 year old to sign at Anfield in the summer.

'It Would Be Really Bad For Liverpool If Salah Went'

Talking to Football Insider, Campbell explained that the only way he can see Jurgen Klopp going for Raphinha is if the Egyptian leaves the club.

“Liverpool going for Raphinha could be a sign Salah is on his way out.

“They already have four top players in those forward areas so why do they need Raphinha? Well, maybe the club can’t get this contract sorted with Salah.

“I would like to think Liverpool will work it out with Salah. I would not like to see Salah leave like that after everything he has done for the club. It wouldn’t be right.

“It would be really bad for Liverpool if Salah went. He’s been their best player by some way this season.”

LFCTR Verdict

It would appear that Campbell is making this assumption because Raphinha also plays on the right side of attack.

Whilst there is some logic in that, we musn't forget that Sadio Mane was used on the right before Salah arrived at the club.

A switch of position should not be ruled out for the Brazilian if Liverpool do decide to try and sign the player.

It cannot be at the expense of Liverpool's talisman Salah however as losing him now at the peak of his powers would be unforgivable.

