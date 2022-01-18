'A Team Like Liverpool As Well As Man United' - Former Scotland International On The Future Of Aston Villa's John McGinn

A former Scotland international has claimed that Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has everything he needs to play for a top club in the Premier League amid links to Manchester United.

As reported by Football Scotland, Barry Ferguson told Go Radio that he was already a fan of the 27 year old when he played in Scotland but he has progressed rapidly since making the move south.

"When John McGinn was at Hibs, I thought he was a good player. He's gone down to Aston Villa and come on leaps and bounds over the last three years."

The midfielder was linked to Manchester United on Monday and Ferguson admitted he wouldn't be surprised to see him playing for the Red Devils or their rivals Liverpool

"For me, every time I watch Aston Villa, John McGinn is an absolute standout. So I'm not shocked that Man United are interested.

"100 per cent. I watched the cup game against Man United and I thought John McGinn was exceptional.

"Listen, don't be surprised to see a team like Liverpool as well as Man United come in for John McGinn. I think he's got everything to play at the top-level in English football.

"I think anyone who watches Aston Villa would agree that he's been an absolute standout. Even last season, everyone spoke about Jack Grealish.

"But if you watched the pundits after it, John McGinn always got spoken about."

There was a word of warning from Ferguson however in terms of the price tag that Aston Villa may demand for one of their key players.

"You've got to be looking at £50m or £60m, easy. You look at the midfielders that move down in England. John McGinn is every bit as good as them, for me."

Author Verdict

It's difficult to see Liverpool investing that type of money in McGinn.

He is a good player and also a left footed option but there are better value for money players out there.

A move for a younger player would seem more likely.

