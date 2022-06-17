Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'A True Legend' - Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Is Set To Depart Liverpool For Bayern Munich

After reports emerged that Liverpool and Bayern Munich had agreed a fee for Sadio Mane, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The rumoured move of the Senegalese to the Bundesliga looks all but done as Paul Joyce reported that the two clubs had agreed on a fee of £27.6million up front and a possible £7.6million in addons.

It looks like Liverpool will be losing one of their world class and most influential players and fans have taken to Twitter to have their say about the 30-year-old and the deal.

Sadio Mane Bayern

'Should never have let him run his contract down to a year, Mane is always fit and still at the top of his game and that fee is poor. Mind u if he's wanting stupid wages not much the club can do. Legend.'

'Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career:⁣ ⁣ 269 appearances⁣ 120 goals⁣ 38 assists⁣ 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Premier League⁣ Champions League⁣ Club World Cup⁣ Super Cup⁣ Carabao Cup⁣ FA Cup⁣ 

One of the greats. Goodluck Sadio you will never walk alone.'

'Bayern have go got an absolute bargain of a deal here. Mane has been Liverpool’s best attacker in 2022.'

'A sad day but joyous one too . Lets celebrate mane's achievements - what a player unplayable at times, what a team player and what a smile that lit up anfield. Humble and fearless . A true legend , gave everything , won everything...Good luck Mane'

'Club legend. Done more for the club than a Torres and Suarez ever did and he better be talked about in the same light. Really deserves a proper send off. Thank you Sadio Mané!!!'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane
Articles

Watch: All 120 Of Sadio Mane's Goals For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wanted By Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Marko Grujic
Transfers

Report: Fulham Submit Bid For Former Liverpool Player

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Close To Re-Signing Former Midfielder In Shock Transfer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane On Verge Of Completing £42.5m Move From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

By Rowan Lee5 hours ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield
Quotes

'We All Expected A Lot More' - Pundit On Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita After Bundesliga Spell

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23 - The Key Matches That Could Decide The Title Race

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Articles

Report: Ligue 1 Club Join The Race To Sign Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino

By Dan Clubbe8 hours ago