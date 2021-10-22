Report: Ajax Desperately Trying To Renew Contract Of Liverpool Target Ryan Gravenberch

According to reports, Ajax have made contact with the representatives of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool to try and open negotiations to extend his current deal at the club.

Liverpool have been linked with the 19 year old for some time and he was suggested as a replacement for outgoing Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum who joined PSG in the summer.

This latest news on the contract situation of Gravenberch comes from De Telegraaf and is being reported by soccernews.nl.

The Dutch publication are reporting that because the player's existing deal only runs until June 2023, the club are keen to negotiate an extension sooner rather than later.

As a result contact has been made with the player's representatives to kick start this. Gravenberch has Mina Raiola listed as his agent.

If they cannot get an extension agreed, they will have a choice to make at the end of this campaign as he would be free to leave for nothing a year later.

The player who is a product of the Ajax academy made his debut for the club at the age of 16 in 2018 and has since gone on to be capped nine times by the national team.

Interest From Other Clubs

The report mentions that whilst the midfielder is classed as indispensable at Ajax, his progress is followed by nearly every big European club.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are the three clubs named as closely following the player.

The Reds were linked with a move for Gravenberch in the summer when the speculation was they wanted to buy the player and loan him back to Ajax for a year.

Nothing materialised but unless there is a breakthrough between Ajax and the player's representatives soon, they maybe left with a difficult choice to make in terms of Gravenberch's future.

