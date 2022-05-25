Skip to main content
Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Transfer Exit

Signed from Arsenal in 2017 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave a different dynamic to Liverpool's midfield and the fans warmed to him immediately.

However that horrendous injury he got against Roma ruined his best run of form in his preferred position and unfortunately it is evident to see he never really recovered from that losing his burst of pace which made him so threatening.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain in action against his former club.

In that first season before that cruciate ligament rupture he played 2,048 minutes scoring five goals and getting eight assists.

Since then in four seasons he has managed 4,056 minutes scoring 12 and assisting only eight.

In this campaign he has not played since Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and he was substituted off, he did not react well to that either.

It would appear the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have moved ahead of him in the pecking order. Barring a very surprising appearance in the Champions League final it looks likely that the former Gunner's time is up at Anfield.

The midfielder departing in the summer looks like a formality, especially with several reports coming out regarding his future over the past week.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Neil Jones from Goal said: "It is unlikely Liverpool will look to offer a contract extension to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The smart money is on a transfer, with West Ham and Newcastle among those linked."

Paul Joyce of The Times echoed a similar saying: "Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer."

Whilst John Cross from The Mirror mentioned another club: "Aston Villa have been put on red alert with Liverpool ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer. Steven Gerrard is a long-term admirer."

So, with three very reliable journalists saying that Liverpool will sell him, we are almost certain we will not see him kick a ball for Jurgen Klopp again.

He gave The Reds some great moments with some cracking goals against Genk and Arsenal.

Undoubtedly his best though was the rocket he scored against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He achieved dreams whilst playing for Liverpool winning trophy after trophy and it will be a shame to see such a likable person leave but it is best for him and the club.

Another Champions League medal could be the parting gift.

