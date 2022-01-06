Skip to main content
'Amazing Player', 'Would Rather Raphinha And Bowen' - Liverpool Fans Mixed Reaction To Links To Luis Diaz

After Liverpool were linked with FC Porto and Colombian striker Luis Diaz, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the potential transfer.

Luis Diaz

Journalist Pedro Almeida claimed on Thursday that Liverpool had made the first approach for Dias.

He also suggested that the Portuguese club who Liverpool played in the Champions League group stages want €70million for the player.

These rumours have fuelled speculation that the Reds are about to enter the transfer market to try and cover for the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during AFCON.

The news has been met with a mixture of excitement and skepticism as supporters took to Twitter to register their thoughts.  

'No hope to get that money off Liverpool when we can sign different and better players for less money 💰🤑 Liverpool could sign two for that price a striker and winger both of which is needed'

Read More

'👀 Edwards final masterclass signing'

'Amazing player'

'He's an odd one. Running dead hot this season and massively overperforming. But then his previous numbers aren't anything special.

Maybe at ~£30m but even then that'd be risky for us. If we are going for a big money move, I would rather go for proven Raphinha or Bowen.'

