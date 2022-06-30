Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Andy Robertson Will Be Massively Important For Him' - Pundit On New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the positive influences at Liverpool that will be needed to help new signing Calvin Ramsay.

Calvin Ramsay

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool earlier in the summer transfer window from Aberdeen and is expected to be the back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, assuming Neco Williams is sold or loaned out.

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell explained how important the senior players at Liverpool will be to help the Scottish under-21 international with his development.

“Listen, Andy Robertson will be massively important for him.

“But so will the likes of James Milner and Virgil van Dijk. They will be key for that young man. They all have to take the young man under their wing. They have to look after him. That is the name of the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“You show him how you train, how you eat and how things are done. The young man gets a really good grounding and then develops there and then.

“Further down the line he comes in and starts playing. He can then do the same for another young lad in a few years time. That is the way it works.”

Ramsay has received high praise from people within the game and when it comes from the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish, you know Liverpool have another exciting young player on their books.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'Liverpool Would Be In Pole Position' - Former Player On Transfer Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Club Cannot Afford' - Former International On Mohamed Salah & His Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfers

'I Think He Could Fit' - Former International On Reports Linking Chelsea Striker Timo Werner To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Kop in a time of Covid
Articles

2022/23 Premier League Season Ticket Prices: Has Your Club Increased Their Price? Football Fans Taken Advantage Of?

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Held Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry, Player 'Very Keen' On Move

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Marcos Leonardo
Transfers

Report: The 'New Romario' Could Be 'Going To Liverpool' In Transfer From Santos

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago