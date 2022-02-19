Are Liverpool Back In The Driving Seat To Seal The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe spoke out regarding his future at Paris Saint Germain after scoring the winner against Spanish giants Real Madrid. There are rumours that he is unhappy with the quality of the current Madrid side, which has tilted his head towards joining Liverpool.

The future of World Cup-winning sensation Mbappe has been subject to loads of rumours and speculation over the last 365 days. However, he is currently free to sign for a club of his choice without PSG involvement.

Liverpool have been linked with signing the French striker for quite some time now with Jurgen Klopp and Mbappe having publicly shown loads of respect for each other.

In an interview a couple of years back, Mbappe was seen mentioning that he enjoys watching Liverpool play football and enjoys playing with them on the PlayStation.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This was enough for each Liverpool fan to begin dreaming that there was a slight chance of watching him line-up at Anfield every week.

However, it's not as easy as it looks.

Last summer, Real Madrid went gung-ho to sign the star. However, after multiple discussions Madrid and PSG could not agree on a deal.

After being drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Mbappe scored the winning goal in the 94th minute to hand PSG the advantage going into the second leg.

A few rumours started to circulate that after playing against Madrid, Mbappe was not too happy with the quality of football that Madrid was playing.

Fact is, Madrid have an ageing squad. Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Nacho Fernandez, Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez are all in their 30s. While a bunch of others will be turning 30 next season.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

This news has put Liverpool back in the driving seat.

Mbappe said, "How to ignore the context? It's easy; you have to play football! We ask too many questions, too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs, but I'm a PSG player - I'm always very happy."

The Frenchman has entered the final few months of his PSG contract. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of France. Liverpool has consistently been touted to get the World Cup winner to Anfield.

There are a few rumours doing the rounds that Liverpool might cash in on Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and use that cash to replace them with Mbappe. But this is all speculation. We asked a few Liverpool fans what they thought, do let us know what you think as well.

Lots of questions are asked regarding whether Liverpool could afford Mbappe or not. Well, the truth is, they can. But, who knows what could happen?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram