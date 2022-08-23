Skip to main content

Are Reliable Journalist's Comments A Hint At Possible Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target?

A well-known journalist in Greece has suggested that it is likely that Liverpool will now pursue the transfer of a midfield player before the window shuts at the start of September.

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with an injury crisis at the club just three weeks into new the season and is now missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Despite the well-documented issues, the club have remained resolute that they will not panic in the transfer market but the journalist who broke the Kostas Tsimikas transfer to Liverpool from Olympiacos believes that now may not be the case.

Giannis Chorianopoulos from Sportime in Greece said on Monday it now seems Liverpool will make their move to add a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Could it be that Chorianopoulos, with his close links to Olympiacos and Greek football, is hinting that Liverpool could make a move for a previously reported target, Aguibou Camara?

LFCTR Verdict

It's difficult to know but multiple reports over the past 12 months have suggested that Liverpool hold an interest in the attacking midfielder.

The Guinea international has a growing reputation within the game and could offer a long-term solution for Klopp, something that the German has been keen to emphasise the club needs over recent weeks before being prepared to consider a transfer.

Chorianopoulos has proved his reliability in the past so it's possible there could be at least one more incoming this summer and Camara could be on the list of possible candidates.

