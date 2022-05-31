Skip to main content
Arnaut Danjuma Admits He Is Aware Of Liverpool Interest Over A Potential Transfer From Villarreal

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma has admitted he would be open to a move to a bigger club should the opportunity arise and is aware Liverpool have shown interest in him.

The player had an excellent first season with the La Liga club scoring 16 goals in all competitions after he joined them from Bournemouth in the summer.

Arnaut Danjuma

The 25-year-old admitted to Ziggo Sport (via Liverpool Echo) that whilst he would not get involved in discussions about his future during the season he is aware of the interest from Liverpool

“I am always as honest as possible.

“I have never had contacts with clubs or anything like that during the season. I always know about the situation after the season.

“I don’t want to get involved during the season.

“But I was informed that Liverpool were following me closely.”

Dutch international Danjuma was upfront when it came to discussing where his future may rest claiming that if a bigger club comes along, he would consider a move.

 “I will never lie and I think it’s a bad quality if you are not ambitious.

“And if a club came along that offers a higher sporting platform, I would always consider it.”

