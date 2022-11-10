Skip to main content
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target

IMAGO / LaPresse

Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Off the pitch, uncertainty in the future of Liverpool remains unknown following the news of FSG looking either sell the club or bring in more investors. However, on the pitch it, the team’s performances on the pitch are certainly improving.

The Reds play their last match before the World Cup break this Saturday against Southampton, which gives the club a lot of thinking time until January to re-evaluate the squad and whether it needs adding to.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

There have been several reports linking players with a move to Anfield, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandes, and Cody Gakpo. It is easy to point out what positions need improving in Jurgen Klopp’s side, whether the club addresses them is a different question.

Missing Out?

Liverpool did attempt to bring in Aurélien Tchouameni in the summer, who, in the end, chose to join Real Madrid. 

The Merseyside club are going into yet another transfer battle with the Spanish giants next year for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. 

However, it is another midfielder the Reds could miss out on according to reports. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports by VoetbalPrimeur suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Leicester City star Youri Teilemans. 

Youri Tielemans

Liverpool have been previously linked with a move for the Belgian. His current club, Leicester, will have it all to do next year to keep Teilemans as well as his teammate James Maddison. 

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in both midfielders, but have the London club already secured the signature of one of them?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Aguero
Quotes

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Isn't Counting Liverpool Out Of The Title Race

By Alex Caddick
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 pens) - Young Reds Scrape Through

By Jim Nichol-Turner
RedBird Owner Gerry Cardinale
News

REPORT: Could RedBird Make A Full Investment In Liverpool?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Derby County Liverpool Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Derby County EFL Cup Round 3

By Owen Cummings
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Set Their Sights' on Borussia Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko

By Alex Caddick
John Henry FSG
News

'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC

By Matt Thielen
Anfield Road Stand Expansion
News

Dubai International Capital Looking To Bid £4.3bn To Purchase Liverpool Off FSG

By Damon Carr