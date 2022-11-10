Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target

Off the pitch, uncertainty in the future of Liverpool remains unknown following the news of FSG looking either sell the club or bring in more investors. However, on the pitch it, the team’s performances on the pitch are certainly improving.

The Reds play their last match before the World Cup break this Saturday against Southampton, which gives the club a lot of thinking time until January to re-evaluate the squad and whether it needs adding to.

There have been several reports linking players with a move to Anfield, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandes, and Cody Gakpo. It is easy to point out what positions need improving in Jurgen Klopp’s side, whether the club addresses them is a different question.

Missing Out?

Liverpool did attempt to bring in Aurélien Tchouameni in the summer, who, in the end, chose to join Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club are going into yet another transfer battle with the Spanish giants next year for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

However, it is another midfielder the Reds could miss out on according to reports.

Reports by VoetbalPrimeur suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Leicester City star Youri Teilemans.

Liverpool have been previously linked with a move for the Belgian. His current club, Leicester, will have it all to do next year to keep Teilemans as well as his teammate James Maddison.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in both midfielders, but have the London club already secured the signature of one of them?

