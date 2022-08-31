'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction
As the summer transfer window nears a conclusion, speculation as to what last-minute deals could take place is rife.
Liverpool remain in the hunt for a midfielder after manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he may have misjudged the need for reinforcements.
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to a number of clubs and Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider, he thinks the 25-year-old would improve the Reds.
“100 per cent (Tielemans would improve them). They need help in there, they just need another option.
“(Jordan) Henderson is a good player, (James) Milner is a good player, Fabinho is a good player but (Naby) Keita and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain have their injury problems. They need reliable players who don’t get injured a lot."
Read More
Agbonlahor predicted a deadline day move for the Belgian international with Liverpool in the running alongside rivals Arsenal.
“Arsenal want him as well and I’m sure he could be one who leaves right on the last day to either Arsenal or Liverpool.”
LFCTR Verdict
Tielemans appears to be a realistic option for Liverpool based on his age and likely cost but doubts remain over his suitability for the demands of a midfield role at Anfield.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Reliable Journalist Shuts Down Konrad Laimer To Liverpool Transfer Rumours
- Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
- Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours
- Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes
- Report: Liverpool Have 'Upper-Hand' Over Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham
- Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |