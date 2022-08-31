'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

As the summer transfer window nears a conclusion, speculation as to what last-minute deals could take place is rife.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a midfielder after manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he may have misjudged the need for reinforcements.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to a number of clubs and Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider, he thinks the 25-year-old would improve the Reds.

“100 per cent (Tielemans would improve them). They need help in there, they just need another option.

“(Jordan) Henderson is a good player, (James) Milner is a good player, Fabinho is a good player but (Naby) Keita and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain have their injury problems. They need reliable players who don’t get injured a lot."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Agbonlahor predicted a deadline day move for the Belgian international with Liverpool in the running alongside rivals Arsenal.

“Arsenal want him as well and I’m sure he could be one who leaves right on the last day to either Arsenal or Liverpool.”

LFCTR Verdict

Tielemans appears to be a realistic option for Liverpool based on his age and likely cost but doubts remain over his suitability for the demands of a midfield role at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |