Arthur Melo's Wage Details Emerge Ahead Of Loan Move To Liverpool

Following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday night, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he thought it was “unlikely” that the Reds would make any midfield signing’s before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

"I don't think so, but as long as there's time we should not close the door completely. Obviously, Hendo's hamstring [injury] is not helpful." He told BT Sport.

It is believed the hamstring injury suffered by Jordan Henderson during the match at Anfield was the catalyst for a string of negotiations in the middle of last night over a potential loan move for the Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus.

Arthur Melo, 26, was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal back in the January transfer window earlier this year, but the heavy salary that came with it was enough to put Mikel Arteta off the deal.

A new report from UOL has disclosed that the midfielder's £5.1million salary demands was enough to put off possible destinations for the Brazilian.

Romeo Agresti released a video on Thursday morning of Arthur Melo travelling to Liverpool from Turin, which was shared by the well-respected Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian confirmed the deal would take place after he tweeted his trademark phrase "Here we go", with a photoshopped picture of Arthur Melo wearing a Liverpool shirt.

The 26-year-old midfielder will become the eighth Brazilian to play for Liverpool, alongside; Alisson, Fabio Aurelio, Philippe Coutinho, Doni, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Lucas Leiva.

The club are yet to officially confirm the loan transfer, but it's expected the deal will be until the end of the season and there is no option to buy, as he is expected to return to Juventus for the 2023-24 season.

