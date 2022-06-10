Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
Aston Villa have become the latest club interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after recent multiple reports claimed the Englishman is a shock summer target for Manchester United.
Villa are said to be monitoring his situation with former Liverpool captain now Villa manager Steven Gerrard reportedly a keen admirer of the player.
Since leaving Arsenal and joining the Reds back in August 2017 for a fee of £35 million Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 133 appearances scoring 17 goals.
Despite suffering from various injuries since his time at Anfield the 28-year-old has a handful of medals including the illusive Premier League and Champions League.
Liverpool have made it clear they are willing to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club for a cut-price of just £10 million which has attracted attention from many clubs.
It certainly hasn't been easy for Oxlade-Chamberlain after only making a handful of appearances towards the back end of the season just gone.
Now with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita ahead of him in this ever-so-competitive starting eleven, it seems only right the boyhood Liverpool fan searches elsewhere for more playing time. Whether it be Aston Villa, West Ham, or Manchester United.
