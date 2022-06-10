Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. After being rumoured with a transfer move to Manchester United, will this start a bidding war?

Aston Villa have become the latest club interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after recent multiple reports claimed the Englishman is a shock summer target for Manchester United.

Villa are said to be monitoring his situation with former Liverpool captain now Villa manager Steven Gerrard reportedly a keen admirer of the player.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since leaving Arsenal and joining the Reds back in August 2017 for a fee of £35 million Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 133 appearances scoring 17 goals.

Despite suffering from various injuries since his time at Anfield the 28-year-old has a handful of medals including the illusive Premier League and Champions League.

Liverpool have made it clear they are willing to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club for a cut-price of just £10 million which has attracted attention from many clubs.

It certainly hasn't been easy for Oxlade-Chamberlain after only making a handful of appearances towards the back end of the season just gone.

Now with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita ahead of him in this ever-so-competitive starting eleven, it seems only right the boyhood Liverpool fan searches elsewhere for more playing time. Whether it be Aston Villa, West Ham, or Manchester United.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |