Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. After being rumoured with a transfer move to Manchester United, will this start a bidding war?

Aston Villa have become the latest club interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after recent multiple reports claimed the Englishman is a shock summer target for Manchester United. 

Villa are said to be monitoring his situation with former Liverpool captain now Villa manager Steven Gerrard reportedly a keen admirer of the player.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Since leaving Arsenal and joining the Reds back in August 2017 for a fee of £35 million Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 133 appearances scoring 17 goals. 

Despite suffering from various injuries since his time at Anfield the 28-year-old has a handful of medals including the illusive Premier League and Champions League. 

Liverpool have made it clear they are willing to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club for a cut-price of just £10 million which has attracted attention from many clubs.  

It certainly hasn't been easy for Oxlade-Chamberlain after only making a handful of appearances towards the back end of the season just gone. 

Now with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita ahead of him in this ever-so-competitive starting eleven, it seems only right the boyhood Liverpool fan searches elsewhere for more playing time. Whether it be Aston Villa, West Ham, or Manchester United.

