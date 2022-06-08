Liverpool Attacker 'Close' To Leaving Anfield This Summer

According to reports from David Lynch, Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is 'close' to leaving the Reds this summer.

The teams said to be interested in Minamino are Leeds United, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves, and interest from abroad in the form of Monaco.

However, Minamino will come at a cost for any potential suitor this summer, with the Reds said to be holding out on a £17 million fee for the Japanese international.

That fee would make Liverpool a good profit on Minamino, having only paid £7 million to bring him to the club in January 2020.

This season, Minamino was a bit-part player for Liverpool, with most of his minutes for the club coming in the early rounds of the cup competitions.

Despite this, he was very impressive whenever he was on the pitch for Liverpool, racking up four goals and an assist in the EFL Cup, where he was a vital player in the early rounds for the Reds.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In the League, Minamino bagged three goals in 186 minutes, or a goal every 62 minutes of play.

The Reds could use the money raised by any potential sale of Minamino to raise funds for their rumored pursuit of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, a player who has been heavily linked with the Reds in recent times.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |