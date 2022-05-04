Skip to main content

Aurélien Tchouameni Breaks Silence On Possible Move To Either Liverpool Or Manchester United

Monaco star Aurélien Tchouameni has been heavily linked to a move to the Premier League and he has finally broken his silence, as Liverpool and Manchester United hoping for a summer deal.

Liverpool’s pursuit for a midfielder has been narrowed down to two major players. Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouameni. Both have the potential to be world-beaters, but which one will Liverpool push for?

Aurelien Tchouameni

Reports a few days ago suggested that The Reds were in advanced talks with the French midfielder, despite Bellingham being the number one target for over a year. 

Whether it be Bellingham or Tchouameni, a centre midfielder is clearly the priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer. The aging of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner means that the side is in dire need of freshening up. 

Jordan Henderson
Speaking to the media at the weekend, Aurélien Tchouameni has spoken of his links away from AS Monaco. Revealing that he is open to staying with the French club.  

"I am contracted here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We’ll see what the future has in store for me. The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen. 

“There is my personal case, but there are cases for lots of other players who are out of contract or who perhaps have desires elsewhere."

James Milner
