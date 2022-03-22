Report: Barcelona 'Agree Deal' With AC Milan Star

Every football club loves it when a world-class player becomes available on a free transfer.

Many clubs across Europe have had great success in signing players for free, Joel Matip and James Milner at Liverpool for example.

The Reds also looked set to compete for the signature of Frank Kessie on a free this summer, however, that chase appears to be all but over.

© LaPresse

According to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have agreed a deal and have completed a medical with the Ivory Coast international, ending rumors he could be set for the Premier League.

The Catalan giants have supposedly agreed on a €6.5m net guaranteed salary with Kessie, before he completed his medical in Lugano.

Kessie will be the latest player to join Barcelona as they undergo a major rebuild under new boss Xavi.

