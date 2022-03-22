Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona 'Agree Deal' With AC Milan Star

Every football club loves it when a world-class player becomes available on a free transfer.

Many clubs across Europe have had great success in signing players for free, Joel Matip and James Milner at Liverpool for example.

The Reds also looked set to compete for the signature of Frank Kessie on a free this summer, however, that chase appears to be all but over.

Franck Kessié

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

According to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have agreed a deal and have completed a medical with the Ivory Coast international, ending rumors he could be set for the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Catalan giants have supposedly agreed on a €6.5m net guaranteed salary with Kessie, before he completed his medical in Lugano.

Kessie will be the latest player to join Barcelona as they undergo a major rebuild under new boss Xavi.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'See' Ligue 1 Star As Long Term Jordan Henderson Replacement

By Sam Jones30 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
Quotes

'It's Gone On For Years' - Former Referee On Huge VAR Decision In Nottingham Forest & Liverpool FA Cup Clash

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Confirmed: Two Liverpool Players Withdrawn From International Duty

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Julian-Nagelsmann
News

Report: Bayern Munich Boss Julian Nagelsmann Waiting For Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola To Leave Liverpool And Manchester City

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Robert Firmino Tipped To Leave Liverpool By Former England International

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Re-Ignite Interest In Watford's Ismaila Sarr

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Bayern Munich To Battle For Erling Haaland With Both Mohamed Salah And Robert Lewandowski’s Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Ready To Agree' Huge Deal With Bayern Munich Star

By Sam Jones18 hours ago