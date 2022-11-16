Skip to main content
Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Looking To Liverpool’s Fabinho For Midfield Replacement

IMAGO / agefotostock

Fabinho is on the lists on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as they both look to replace Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is well known that Liverpool are in search for a midfielder and will allow a few of the current batch to move on in the next year or so. 

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all look almost certain that they will be leaving Anfield in the summer. However, they may be joined by Liverpool’s Brazilian midfield rock. 

Liverpool Fabinho

Fabinho has not been at his best this season to say the least, with some fans questioning his future for the first time since arriving from Monaco. 

With Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool already in the market for players in that area of the pitch, will the Brazilian also be replaced?

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Liverpool?

According to Exclusive Transfers Twitter page, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are eyeing up a move for Fabinho.

It also states that Liverpool will be looking to receive £50m for their defensive midfielder. 

Sergio Busquets

Both clubs will be soon losing their current players playing in the same position in Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul respectively. 

Is this the end of Fabinho at Liverpool or can he get a second wind?

