Barcelona 'In Talks' With Mohamed Salah's Entourage As Liverpool Contract Talks Rumble On

Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah according to a report.

The Egyptian's talks to extend his current deal at Liverpool have been rumbling on for months without an agreement being reached.

Like teammates Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the 29 year old's contract at Liverpool is due to expire in just over a year.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Barcelona remain hopeful that they can persuade Salah to swap Merseyside for a spell at the Nou Camp.

The report claims that the Catalan club have made contact with Salah's entourage and want to make him a major part of their rebuild.

Salah has remained defiant throughout that his preference is to stay at Liverpool but admitted in an interview with FourFourTwo that he doesn't know what the future holds.

These negotiations are now reaching a critical period. Salah appears to have no desire to leave Liverpool and would seemingly be happy to see out the contract.

Liverpool, however, know they can't really afford to let that happen and may have to consider cashing in if no compromise can be reached.

The hope for Liverpool fans remains that both player and club appear to want the same thing so hopefully a resolution can be found, sooner rather than later.

