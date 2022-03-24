Barcelona Reportedly Step Up Contract Renewal Talks with Liverpool Target Ronald Araujo

ESPN said Barcelona have pencilled in crunch talks with Ronald Araujo's representatives for the "coming days" to discuss a renewal of his contract, amid heightened speculation that Liverpool may swoop for the player.

Citing unspecified sources, ESPN claimed that the Spanish giants were confident of striking a deal, but added that Manchester United were also monitoring Araujo's situation with interest.

The 23-year-old defender's current deal at the Camp Noa expires in 2023. Barcelona are currently offering Araujo an annual salary of approximately €5 million, but both sides will need to "give a little" to strike a deal that suits both parties, ESPN added without divulging specifics.

Earlier this week, Catalunya Radio said Liverpool led the race for the Uruguayan.

It is Araujo's preference to remain at Barcelona, however, and this is despite Manchester United and Liverpool's willingness to "almost double" Barca's offer to the player, ESPN emphasised.

Araujo joined Barca's B team from Boston River in 2018.

Transfermarkt value the player at £36 million.

