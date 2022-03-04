Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich Looking To Hijack Liverpool And Manchester United Target To Replace Superstar

According to reports, Bayern Munich are looking to replace winger Serge Gnabry and are aiming to hijack Liverpool and Manchester United to target Brazilian Antony.

Ajax winger Antony may well be on the move in the summer, but where too is up in the air, with top clubs across Europe are chasing the Brazilian's signature. 

Antony

The forward has been incredible since his time in Holland, not only performing in the league but also in Europe, being a key figure in Ajax's outstanding Champions League run so far.

With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah contract situation being unsolved at the moment, Antony may well be a long-term replacement for the Egyptian King. As Jurgen Klopp's future is also unknown, will they be looking into the future in the transfer window and will they get the refreshment they need?

Ajax starlet Antony would be an ideal candidate not only to be behind Mohamed Salah but to step up when the Egyptian does leave. However, Liverpool will have to fight off Manchester United, and now if reports are true, Bayern Munich.

Reports from German outlet Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a move for the Brazilian, if Serge Gnabry does not sign a new contract. If the Bundesliga side hijack the move, Gnabry would be another possible target for the Reds.

