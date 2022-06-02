Report: Bayern Munich Official Bid For Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane | Bundesliga Champions Offer €30m

Bayern Munich have officially made a bid for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Is the AFCON champions destined for the Bundesliga?

Bayern Munich have now tabled an offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The fee is reportedly in the region of €30m, with additional bonuses of around €5-10m expected to be part of the deal.

The news comes a little over three days after the Senegalese forward was said to have decided to leave Jurgen Klopp's team this summer.

However, it is not yet known whether the Reds are willing to accept this bid. €50m was the original asking price but after the events of the last few days, the club might want to end any speculation and follow by giving their number ten a respectful and dignified end that he deserves.

The 30-year-old is available on a reduced price this summer as his contract expires at the end of next season, meaning that Liverpool risk losing him on a free transfer.

Bayern Munich have recently shown increased interest in Mane and are actively looking for an attacker after Robert Lewandowski emphasised his intentions to leave the German champions in the upcoming months.

Mane is said to want to pursue a new challenge, where he will be the main man, and currently opts to join Bayern over French champions PSG.

