Report: Bayern Munich And Three Other German Clubs Scouting Liverpool Target Djed Spence

Reported Liverpool target Djed Spence is attracting interest from four German clubs, including giants Bayern Munich, said a Sky Sports report today.

Spence, also said to be liked by the Anfield club, is on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough.

Bayern scouts have been watching the English right-back in 'recent matches' and will continue to do so in the upcoming weeks. The German club will likely make a move for Spence if they 'continue to be impressed as they have so far'.

'Every club' in the Premier League is tracking Spence, Sky Sports continued, as are Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig.

The report also said the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal even considered making bids for the 21-year-old in the January window.

Spence has made 32 appearances for Forest in 21/22, scoring two goals. Transfermarkt values the young defender at approximately £3m.

The Northern Echo said recently that parent club Boro are looking to recoup a fee in the region of £15m.

