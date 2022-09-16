Skip to main content
'Bellingham And Declan Rice' - Pundit Claims Liverpool Want Both Players

IMAGO / PA Images

'Bellingham And Declan Rice' - Pundit Claims Liverpool Want Both Players

Liverpool could be interested in both Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Declan Rice of West Ham United according to a former international.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his midfield options ahead of next season, a whole host of names have been linked with the club.

The Reds have had well documented issues in midfield since the start of the season which has seen them missing a number of players through injury and leaving the decision not to seek permanent reinforcements over the past 18 months open to question.

Thiago

It does seem however that there is now an acknowledgement that Liverpool need to do some serious business in midfield and Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that he has heard that they want both Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and West Ham's Declan Rice.

“From what I hear the two players they want are Bellingham and Declan Rice, that’s what I’ve been told.

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two players like that would be different class for Liverpool because I think the legs are going. (James) Milner can’t go on forever. No matter how much he wants to. (Jordan) Henderson, he pulls all the strings but he’s getting injured more and more. Harvey Elliott is a good one for the future but not now.

Could they compete with Real Madrid for Bellingham? Yeah of course they could. It just depends on what Bellingham wants. Does he want to come back to the best league in the world? I think that’ll be the draw for him. If he goes there and doesn’t get games for England then there’s something wrong with Gareth.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool fans would be delighted to get one of these players but based on their respective price tags a move for both of them is unrealistic.

Bellingham would probably be the first choice for Reds supporters but either of these plus one or two lower priced quality midfield signings would be more than justified after they failed to take sufficient action over the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWest Ham United

Schedule

Liverpool Crest Anfield
Quotes

'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Thiago
News

Liverpool Players On International Duty After Recent Returns From Injury

By Justin Foster
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'That’s Going To Cost You A Place At The World Cup' - Pundit Slams Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew
IMAGO / Colorsport
Quotes

'He Kind Of Mis-Controlled It' - Thierry Henry On Crucial Mohamed Salah Moment For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Gavi Barcelona
Match Coverage

Barcelona v Elche | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Spanish Football Expert Rubbishes Claims Liverpool Could Cut Short Arthur Melo Loan

By Neil Andrew
Armel Bella-Kotchap
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interested In Southampton Defender

By Neil Andrew
Manchester City Aston Villa Bernardo Silva Boubacar Kamara
News

Premier League Matchweek 8 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner