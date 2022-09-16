'Bellingham And Declan Rice' - Pundit Claims Liverpool Want Both Players

As Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his midfield options ahead of next season, a whole host of names have been linked with the club.

The Reds have had well documented issues in midfield since the start of the season which has seen them missing a number of players through injury and leaving the decision not to seek permanent reinforcements over the past 18 months open to question.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It does seem however that there is now an acknowledgement that Liverpool need to do some serious business in midfield and Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that he has heard that they want both Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and West Ham's Declan Rice.

“From what I hear the two players they want are Bellingham and Declan Rice, that’s what I’ve been told.

IMAGO / LaPresse

“Two players like that would be different class for Liverpool because I think the legs are going. (James) Milner can’t go on forever. No matter how much he wants to. (Jordan) Henderson, he pulls all the strings but he’s getting injured more and more. Harvey Elliott is a good one for the future but not now.

“Could they compete with Real Madrid for Bellingham? Yeah of course they could. It just depends on what Bellingham wants. Does he want to come back to the best league in the world? I think that’ll be the draw for him. If he goes there and doesn’t get games for England then there’s something wrong with Gareth.“

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool fans would be delighted to get one of these players but based on their respective price tags a move for both of them is unrealistic.

Bellingham would probably be the first choice for Reds supporters but either of these plus one or two lower priced quality midfield signings would be more than justified after they failed to take sufficient action over the summer.

