'Bellingham Would Like To Play For Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Jurgen Klopp Is Key To Transfer

As speculation continues regarding the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a reliable journalist has claimed that the 19-year-old 'would like to play for Liverpool'.

The Reds have held a long-term interest in the England international and many outlets have reported that they are leading the race to sign him next summer alongside European giants, Real Madrid.

According to Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside), Bellingham favours a move to the Premier League and Merseyside, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds the key to the move.

The Head of Football at SPORTBILD also suggests that Bellingham is young enough to move to the Premier League in the summer and still move to Real Madrid later in his career.

“The next step should be the Premier League because he can always go to Real Madrid in five or six years, he’s got a lot of time. Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for the player but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money. If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat.

“Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool. His father, who is the main character in this potential deal, is also convinced of that but Dortmund has to get the money for this deal.”

Falk has proved to be a reliable source in the past for Liverpool and German football news as he was adament that Thiago Alcantara would sign for the Reds.

A question mark must remain however whether Liverpool have the financial muscle to compete for Bellingham, especially if they miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

