Report: Ben Davies Finally Set For Anfield Exit

Forgotten man Ben Davies has been told by Liverpool that he's free to find a new club, according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds in January 2021 for an initial fee of £500,000 from Preston North End, however, he has failed to make a single appearance for the club since.

Davies spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, playing 22 games. The South Yorkshire team ended up finishing fifth in the league, with their season coming to a disappointing end with a play-off loss to Nottingham Forest.

Ben Davies

Davies seemed to be the answer amidst Liverpool's injury-ridden season, when Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez all picked up season-ending injuries. 

He was said to fit Liverpool's style of play with his long-range passing and composure on the ball. He arrived alongside loanee Ozan Kabak, who failed to impress in the games he played.

Now a year and a half on, the Merseyside adventure is one to forget for the centre-half, and he''ll look for a fresh start when he inevitably moves on for the sake of his career.

It is hardly a surprise to see that the club is looking to offload Davies. But there was so much optimism when he made the move.

It is one of the few signings under Jurgen Klopp that haven't particularly worked out, which ultimately shows how good the recruitment staff have been over the past few years.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

