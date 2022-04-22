Skip to main content

Report: Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer

New reports claim that Darwin Nunez has agreed to join Liverpool after accepting a contract offer from the Anfield side.

Liverpool advanced to the Champions League Semi-Finals after beating Portuguese side Benfica in the Quarter-Finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side advanced on an aggregate score of 6-4.

Supporters were not only treated to a pair of Ibrahima Konate goals but also given the opportunity to watch one of Liverpool's transfer targets.

Darwin Nunez Ibrahima Konate

That target was none other than Darwin Nunez.

And if new reports are to be believed, Liverpool has made a big step forward in its pursuit of the Uruguay international.

Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer

Darwin Nunez

According to new reports, Darwin Nunez has agreed to a contract with Liverpool ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is keen to move to Liverpool and that he has agreed to personal terms.

The Merseyside club is set to double Nunez's current deal in order to lure him away from other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Age: 22

Club: Benfica

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 38

Goals this season: 33

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: £36.00million

Nunez currently earns around £30,000/week so his deal at Liverpool would be in the region of £60,000/week. 

This makes even more sense when you consider that the AC Milan bound Divock Origi makes £60,000/week; the same contract that Nunez agreed to.

Liverpool is very protective of the club's wage structure so replacing Origi's wages would be a natural thing to do.

If Liverpool does indeed sign Darwin Nunez this summer, it will cost €75/80m according to Fabrizio Romano

