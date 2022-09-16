Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Benfica Star Enzo Fernandez 'Top' Of Liverpool's Wishlist

According to recent reports, Liverpool are said to be following Benfica's newest signing Enzo Fernandez, with Jurgen Klopp assessing a possible move in 2023.

Liverpool FC - Benfica have yet again emerged into the scene after one of their midfield starlets has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Enzo Fernandez, former River Plate star secured a move to the Portuguese side in the summer, but many teams were said to be tracking the Argentine.

Although Liverpool did not make any major midfield signings in the window, one player that they were said to be tracking was Enzo Fernandez according to Melissa Reddy from Sky Sports a few days ago.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

A surprising claim given that it was the first time the player was linked with a move to the Anfield side, a move that would have come at a perfect time with the Reds currently struggling with midfield issues and availability.

Now, the links have been backed by the ever reliable Bruno Andrade from UOL. The journalist has claimed that Liverpool are tracking the 21 year old midfielder, as he is one of their transfer targets that are high on Jurgen Klopp's list.

The German manager has had a difficult start of the season, and now is hoping that the fitness issues his team faced will come to an end as the international break is ahead.

But now with the Reds tipped to be spending heavily in midfield in 2023, a possible move for Enzo Fernandez could potentially be materializing soon.

As talk of possible moves for midfield targets keep emerging for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side, new names are expected to be emerging within the next few months.

