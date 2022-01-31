'Best Case Is Selling To Liverpool (Or Another Club) Now' - Journalist On Reds Pursuit Of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

As the deadline for signing players in the January transfer window approaches, a journalist has offered Liverpool fans some hope as the club pursues the signing of Fulham's Fabio Carvalho.

After the club confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz on Sunday, focus switched to 19-year-old Carvalho with the Reds reported to have bid £5million for the player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

It seems unlikely that the attacking midfielder will extend his stay at Craven Cottage so Fulham have a decision to make as to whether they take a fee for the player now or risk a tribunal or compensation in the summer.

Journalist James Nalton believes however that taking a fee for the player now is the best-case scenario for Fulham as he explained in a series of tweets.

'In terms of Fulham getting a fee for Fabio Carvalho, best case is selling to Liverpool (or another club) now. Worst case is the player joining a foreign club on a free transfer in the summer.'

'Even if Carvalho leaves on a free in the summer, Fulham would still likely get a higher fee from a tribunal from him moving to an English club, than they would from the training compensation they'd get from him joining a foreign club.'

'Quite rightly in this situation the player holds the power, but once Fulham know the player's wishes they should be able to get a decent fee for him (considering he only has 5 months left on his contract).'

Reports are also suggesting that Liverpool are willing to loan the player back to Fulham until the summer if a deal can be agreed now.

Based on the thoughts of Nalton and assuming Liverpool are willing to loan the player straight back to the West London club then logic suggests a deal could be done.

This is the transfer market however and logic sometimes goes out the window, so it will be interesting to see how this unfolds during the day.

