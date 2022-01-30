'Best Football Player In The World' - Fans React As Liverpool Confirm Luis Diaz Transfer

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, from FC Porto on Sunday and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The player has signed a long-term contract and is Liverpool's first signing during the January transfer window. The fee is reported to be €45million plus €15million add ons.

Over recent days, there had been speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to Tottenham Hotspur who were reported to have made a sizeable bid for the Colombian.

In a twist to the saga, however, on Friday, it emerged that Liverpool had hijacked the deal for a player they have been linked with over recent months.

Reds fans are clearly delighted at the news and have taken to Twitter to register their delight.

'Welcome boss Thank you for choosing our club and now you are part of the family aswell. And everyone from Colombia aswell'

'Okay, Bellingham next.'

'He’s the best football player in the world'

'We’re winning a Quadruple this season'

'The greatest Colombian footballer of all time !!!!!!!'

