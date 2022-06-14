Skip to main content
'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

After Liverpool confirmed the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, fans have taken to social media to react.

The 22-year-old underwent his medical at the AXA Training Centre before signing a long-term contract and being unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday.

Uruguayan international Nunez could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The deal could cost Liverpool as much as £85million but only £64million will be paid upfront with the remaining £21.3million depending on appearances and individual and team success.

After Liverpool unveiled Nunez who will wear the number 27 shirt, fans took to Twitter to have their say.

'One of the best finishers in Europe this season. Brilliant signing!'

'When you get to play with best defender world welcome Nunez YNWA'

'I JUST CANT GET ENOUGH!! I JUST CANT GET ENOUGHI! HE SCORES A GOAL AND THE KOP GOES WILD AND I JUST CANT SEEM TO GET ENOUGH NUNEZ DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DU DARWIN NUNEZ!'

'Better than Haaland'

'LETS GO'

