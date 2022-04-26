Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius

According to a bizarre report, Liverpool's Premier League rivals Chelsea want to sign Loris Karius after Thomas Tuchel made it known that he wants the German to be his backup keeper.

Loris Karius was once voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by his peers.

This earned him the honor of playing for Liverpool Football Club and even starting in the Champions League final.

Loris Karius Real Madrid

As you should know, the final was the beginning of the end of Karius' Liverpool career.

Now, however, it seems that a Premier League club is prepared to offer him a lifeline.

Thomas Tuchel Wants To Sign Loris Karius

Loris Karius

Yes, you read that correctly. Thomas Tuchel, manager of Chelsea Football Club, wants to sign Loris Karius.

That is, of course, according to reports

The report claims that Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Karius to replace the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Author Verdict

Loris Karius Thiago Shaqiri

After reading the report I am still completely confused as to why any top side would want to sign someone who seems to be more worried about his physique and modeling than football. 

The German's last competitive match was on January 30, 2021, when he played for 1.FC Union Berlin in a 1-1 draw that was played behind closed doors.

Even then, he only played for 20 minutes after starting keeper Andreas Luthe picked up an injury.

It would be a very odd transfer if it actually happens.

