Boost For Liverpool In Jude Bellingham Race As European Giant Rule Themselves Out

Transfer speculation regarding Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham continues to ramp up with the 19-year-old linked with a possible move next summer.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with a transfer to some of Europe's biggest clubs. IMAGO / Revierfoto

Whilst the Bundesliga club continues in their attempts to get the England international to sign a new deal and add in a possible release clause, rumours persist that some of Europe's biggest clubs including Liverpool and Real Madrid want to sign him next summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the new season with injuries to key players in midfield and the team's struggles have not been helped by a lack of investment to refresh their options over the past 18 months.

As well as the persistent injury issues, there are doubts over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who along with James Milner are out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are both out of contract next summer. IMAGO / Action Plus

Bellingham remains high up on Liverpool's priorities and there was a boost for the Merseyside club today when it was reported that Oliver Khan confirmed to Bild (via FourFourTwo) that Bayern Munich will not be making a move for the player.

"Of course, Jude Bellingham, for me, is an outstanding player. However, with [Joshua] Kimmich, [Leon] Goretzka, [Marcel] Sabitzer and [Ryan] Gravenberch, we're very well-equipped in this position. So we're not thinking about that at all."

The path from Dortmund to Bayern is one that has been walked down before by the likes of Robert Lewandowski but it doesn't appear that Bellingham will be following a similar route.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |