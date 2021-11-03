Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Borussia Dortmund Chief Offers Transfer Update On Liverpool Midfield Target Jude Bellingham

    Borussia Dortmund executive Michael Zorc has been talking amidst Liverpool's transfer interest in midfielder Jude Bellingham.

    The 18 year old has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga club this season which has led to more and more stories about interest from Jurgen Klopp's team.

    One pundit even claimed he had it 'on good authority' that Bellingham is Liverpool bound.

    Jude Bellingham

    As reported by Sky Germany and other media outlets, Zorc was speaking to Sport Bild about the speed of Bellingham's progress and the club's transfer stance.

    Zorc On The Speed Of Bellingham's Development

    "His head is very clear and he has a good environment that helps him put his rapid development into perspective."

    "That Jude is already showing consistency in his achievements was not to be expected when we signed him."

    Dortmund's Transfer Stance

    Zorc went on to say that he believes the player picked the project at Dortmund for a reason and will continue his development at the Bundesliga club.

    "When we signed Jude last year, many top clubs were interested in him."

    "He made a conscious decision in favour of Borussia Dortmund and the concept that we presented to him. His development in Dortmund is far from over."

    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

