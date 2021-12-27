Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Report: Erling Haaland Wants Real Madrid or Barcelona Move Over Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United Transfer

Author:

According to a recent report, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has decided what club he wants to join next summer.

With it highly likely that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is going to depart Germany next summer, the speculation has began on which club he will be joining.

The Norwegian superstar was linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City last season but that didn't materialise.

Erling Haaland

He has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over the past few weeks.

Reports also claim that Haaland has an astonishing release clause of £68million next summer.

Di Marzio Claims Haaland has Chosen His Next Club 

Now, the reliable Di Marzio has claimed that Erling Haaland has decided what European Giant he wants to join next summer.

The Italian told wettfreunde that Haaland can only go to Barcelona or Real Madrid over any Premier League club.

Read More

"He [Haaland] doesn't like the Premier League too much, it's not exactly his dream. It's not the perfect league right now," said Di Marzio.

"He prefers La Liga - he likes the league a lot. So I think La Liga is the perfect environment for him to play in now. Or the Bundesliga, where he currently plays.

"Real Madrid would be an option. Even if they are sure to sign Mbappe, they would like to have a few strikers in the future. I don't know if they can do it.

"Only Real Madrid and Barcelona can get him because he can't go to Atletico Madrid or any other club.

"Probably because - like Mbappe, who wants to play for Real Madrid - he told his agent to try Real Madrid. And if not with them, then with Barcelona and if not with Barcelona, ​​then with Chelsea, Man Utd etc."

